A Chippewa Falls student was removed from a bus Tuesday morning after making threatening comments toward specific students.
In a press release, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said the student removed was a 15-year-old male who had no weapons.
According to an announcement from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, law enforcement contacted the district after receiving information about the threats at around 7 a.m., and the organizations implemented a joint response.
The bus was intercepted by law enforcement and the student was removed around 8 a.m.
"The student is not at school and will not be at school," the release said. The high school day and all other district activities continued as scheduled.
In further investigation by the police, both the suspect and other students were interviewed and police concluded that the statements were made out of frustration by the suspect and were not a true threat.
The juvenile was counseled and released to his parents. According to police, he will be referred to juvenile intake and will be subject to school sanctions.
The school district and law enforcement will work together to contact the families of students who were targeted in the comments.
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos was grateful a parent had reported the situation to law enforcement.
“We ask that all parents contact us or law enforcement if ever a child expresses a concern about school safety,” Eliopoulos said.
