The highest award from the Boy Scouts of America — the rank of Eagle Scout — will be awarded Sunday, March 31 to a Scout in Troop 72 of Chippewa Falls.
Joshua Gienapp, 18, will receive the Eagle Award in a Court of Honor ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. All are welcome.
Gienapp is the son of Lt. Col, USAF (Ret.) Brian and Lisa Gienapp, and the grandson of Gary and the late Carol Gienapp of Chippewa Falls and Toby and Marian Ellison of Menomonie. He is a senior at Chi-Hi where he is active in orchestra, wire choir, tennis, and cross-country.
In scouting, Gienapp has led the 25-member troop on several campouts during his term as Senior Patrol Leader, and has also held the positions of Scribe, Bugler, and Patrol Leader while participating in 40 weekend campouts during his five years with the troop.
In addition to those campouts, Gienapp attended summer camp for four years; completed the week-long National Youth Leadership Training; survived a 12-day, 107-mile high-altitude backpacking trip at Philmont in New Mexico; and endured an 8-day, 463-mile bicycle trip to Milwaukee.
For his Eagle project, Gienapp led a team of Scouts in planning and building a "Gaga pit" for kids to use at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
The public is invited to the Court of Honor Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.