Sydney Thies, daughter of Chris and Annalie Thies of Chippewa Falls, was presented the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at a ceremony this spring at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire. This award is given to a high school senior who excels academically, participates in extracurricular activities, and is active in the community.
Thies is most proud of being a member of the Chi-Hi Marching Cardinals (Drum Major), Show Choir Combo (keyboard), National Honor Society (Vice President), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and playing the keyboard in Worship Band at both Central Lutheran Church and Chippewa Valley Bible Church.
Thies plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Approximately two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley and beyond participate in the program and select a student to represent their schools. All the students are topnotch, and DAR members are proud to recognize these exceptional students.
The DAR, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history, and supporting education programs. Today’s DAR members fund local scholarships, pioneer historic restorations, and lead volunteer projects in their communities.
