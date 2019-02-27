The pace can get hectic when healthcare professionals are responding to a crisis situation. A group of Chippewa Falls Senior High School students saw an example of that Thursday, Feb. 21, when Chippewa Valley Technical College students put on a demonstration of emergency response when a patient goes into cardiac arrest.
But getting a glimpse of what a health care career could entail is why the students joined HOSA — Health Occupations Students of America — and why they were at CVTC for a regional healthcare skills competition.
Shelly Olson, CVTC’s dean of health and emergency services, said the HOSA competition is a good event for CVTC to be involved in.
“We are proud to be the host for the region one competition,” Olson said. “Hosting gives us the opportunity to expose our state-of-the-art facilities to potential CVTC health program students. As part of the event, we held breakout sessions involving multi-disciplinary scenarios, and our Diagnostic Medical Sonography students held an open scanning lab.”
“Our HOSA chapter has been active in Chippewa Falls for 10 years,” said Ruth Buchner, family and consumer sciences teacher and chapter advisor. “This is the first year we’ve had regional competition; it had just been a state competition before. I have taken students to HOSA international competition the past seven years.”
The Chi-Hi chapter has 75 members, with 20 students in grades 9-12 taking part in the competition at CVTC, and others competing through online testing, Buchner said.
“This gives them a chance to pick a competitive category they can focus on,” Buchner said. “They have been planning this since September.”
Students compete in categories like CPR/First Aid, Emergency Medical Technician, Life Support Skills, Medical Assisting and Nursing Assisting. While some of the events demonstrate hands-on skills, others involve testing, or are public speaking and demonstration events.
Elizabeth Jackowski chose Argumentative Persuasive Writing. “My topic is whether police should carry Narcan,” she said. “It’s a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. I’m arguing they should.”
Jackowski said she has learned a lot through HOSA, including about opioid abuse issues and the Naxolone medication of which Narcan is a brand name.
Buchner noted the students also get involved in the community through HOSA.
“There is a lot of community service they do,” she said. “They raised money to buy gas cards for people undergoing breast cancer treatments, went to Chippewa Manor Nursing Home to play games with the residents and make cookies with them at Christmastime, and they have a blood drive coming up March 8.”
Students attending the competition came from as far north as Flambeau and as far south as the La Crosse area and west to Hudson.
