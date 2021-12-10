 Skip to main content
Chi-Hi students to be featured on Good Morning America

Chippewa Falls Cross Country Invitational 9-28-21

Chi-Hi's Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman

 BRANDON BERG

Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman, two siblings at Chippewa Falls Senior High have garnered quite a lot of media attention over the past several weeks, particularly following the story done by Boyd Huppart and KARE11. Recently, they were also the subject of an article done by Runner’s World magazine, as well as a brief article on Good Morning America’s website.

On Monday, December 13th, Good Morning America during their “GMA3: What You Need To Know” show, Susan and Jeffrey will be featured. This show is aired nationally, in our area it is on ABC/WQOW 18 at noon. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is proud to have our students featured!

Jess Bergeman, mother of Susan and Jeffrey, reached out to Donna Goodman, High School Principal and said, “Thank you for the work that you do and for supporting our students in establishing a school culture and community of inclusion”.

