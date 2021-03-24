Chi-Hi to hold graduation car parade this May

Coming together under a banner of universal celebration may be just what the doctor ordered.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) is planning to have an in-person graduation ceremony at the end of this school year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The school plans to replicate the popular senior car parade held in downtown Chippewa Falls last May.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said being able to come together at the end of this school year is a tremendous step forward to returning to a sense of normalcy in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD).

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the car parade held last year,” Holmes said. “Apparently the juniors last year thought so too, because they are the main force behind wanting to do it again. It’s exciting.”

A survey was sent out to graduating students and 62% indicated they’d like to have the car parade as opposed to no ceremony at all.

David Czech, CFAUSD board president, expressed frustration during the board’s meeting Tuesday night of no option of having a traditional ceremony in the Chi-Hi auditorium being included on the survey due to recommendations by the County/State Health Departments.