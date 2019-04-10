A production at a local high school is delivering a fresh take on a classic American tale.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School is putting on a production entitled “The Snow White Variety Show” this weekend in the school’s auditorium. The play takes the story of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and tells the story in the format of a late night talk show such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” or “The Tonight Show.” Each dwarf is interviewed by the host and each dwarf tells the story differently, inciting interesting renditions of the story in the form of a western, a cooking show and multiple television genres.
There will be three performances of “The Snow White Variety Show” at Chi-Hi — one performance Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m., one performance Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and one final performance Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for attendees 18 and under.
One of the play directors, Jessica Onsager, said the audience is going to enjoy the unique production as it doesn’t follow the usual performance formula.
“I think the audience is going to have a lot of fun,” Onsager said. “It is very interactive, something you usually don’t get from a play. There is a lot of back and forth between the audience and the cast which I think is really fun. I think the kids are really going to enjoy it.”
Michele Nuttelman, another director, said the decision to put on this particular production was the unique twist it offers.
“I read this script and I thought it was a classic tale that everyone will know, but with a really interesting twist,” Nuttelman said. “It was amusing, so I thought it would be really fun to put together.”
The production began preparation for the three performances about six weeks ago, when the directors held two days of auditions and quickly started rehearsals only days later. From there, the cast began rehearsing consistently after school let out, rehearsing different interactions of scenes in order to best express the different dwarfs’ version of the classic story of Snow White.
With the various retellings and situations, many different costumes and sets are needed to put on a convincing and authentic performance. Onsager said this was a particularly challenging aspect of putting on this production.
“A big challenge with this particular play getting all of the props that needed to be gathered,” Onsager said. “This play has more props and costumes than a normal play has, because the players have to play the same scene from several different perspectives. That includes a lot of small things that we had to find and have on time.”
One of the pivotal roles in the play is the role of Snow White, who is played by Chi-Hi senior Adrienne Olson. Olson said this production has been a joy to be a part of and said the audience is going to have a good time with this unique retelling of a universally beloved tale.
“I hope people find the show really fun, because there are a lot of different types of scenes which are all really enjoyable,” Olson said. “It’s very comedic a lot of the time, so I hope people have a good laugh and just enjoy themselves.”
Tickets for the three performances of “The Snow White Variety Show” can be purchased at Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
