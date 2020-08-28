Chi-Hi to utilize art kits to help keep visual arts alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Valley high school is doing its best to make sure the arts don’t get lost in the return to campus COVID-19 pandemic shuffle.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School visual art teachers have been working tirelessly during the summer to prepare art kits for students to utilize during the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

These kits will allow students to bring all of their materials to whichever location they will be working in and will allow many classes to commence that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible due to COVID-19.

The Chippewa Falls High School Visual Arts department social media accounts posted that the goal of these kits is to allow arts and the lessons associated with them to be put into practice to the best of their ability during these unprecedented times.

“Chi-Hi art teachers have worked together throughout the summer planning, ordering and preparing to make sure our students get the best possible opportunity to create art no matter what situation (in class, quarantine, or remote) students end up in.”

There are a wide variety of kits being given to students, but most of them include raw materials for projects, assembly tools and anything else essential to completing the course to its fullest potential.