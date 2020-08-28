 Skip to main content
Chi-Hi to utilize art kits to help keep visual arts alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Chi-Hi to utilize art kits to help keep visual arts alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Art Kits

Harry Kellogg, visual arts teacher at Chi-Hi poses near an assembly of art kits which will be taken home by students starting on Monday.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

A Chippewa Valley high school is doing its best to make sure the arts don’t get lost in the return to campus COVID-19 pandemic shuffle.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School visual art teachers have been working tirelessly during the summer to prepare art kits for students to utilize during the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

These kits will allow students to bring all of their materials to whichever location they will be working in and will allow many classes to commence that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible due to COVID-19.

The Chippewa Falls High School Visual Arts department social media accounts posted that the goal of these kits is to allow arts and the lessons associated with them to be put into practice to the best of their ability during these unprecedented times.

“Chi-Hi art teachers have worked together throughout the summer planning, ordering and preparing to make sure our students get the best possible opportunity to create art no matter what situation (in class, quarantine, or remote) students end up in.”

There are a wide variety of kits being given to students, but most of them include raw materials for projects, assembly tools and anything else essential to completing the course to its fullest potential.

Donors Choose, an online organization dedicated to getting students the school supplies they need, donors are partially responsible for help purchasing the services in addition to school funding and free-will donations.

These art supplies kits will begin to be utilized Monday when students return to the Chi-Hi campus for the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.

