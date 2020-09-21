Chi-Hi welding program receives $25,000 grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local high school program just received a healthy grant from a national organization.

The Chippewa Falls Senior High School welding program was awarded a $25,000 American Welding Society Welder Workforce Grant late last week.

The goal of the American Welding Society is to build the welding workforce and enable the profession to thrive.

The grant awards up to $25,000 to high schools, trade/technical schools and community colleges seeking to enhance and improve their welding education programs, including making facility improvements or investing in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment.

In a social media post Friday, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said the goal of their welding program is to promote the profession and that this grant will greatly help with providing resources to make a reality.

“Our project focuses on establishing and branding an updated welding program that promotes school-wide enrollment, provides industry credentialing and post-secondary education credits and exposes and connect students to in-demand welding/welding-related employment opportunities and future careers.”