Chi-Hi's production of 'The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon' set for this weekend

Chi-Hi's production of "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" this weekend is a unique blend of comedy and energy primed to deliver a memorable theatrical experience for those in attendance.

Theatrical classics such as “West Side Story” or “My Fair Lady” are time-tested productions, but a local high school is going outside of the box for its latest set of performances.

Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the Chi-Hi Thespians are thrilled to produce “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis this spring. The production is set to take place in the Chi-Hi auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and tickets are available at the door.

In this play, the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are reinvented in a fast-paced, rollicking ride. Two narrators and many actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics such as “Snow White,” “Cinderella” and “Hansel and Gretel,” to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil’s Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.” The production is a wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and ridiculous fun.

“The students have had a great time putting this together,” director Michele Nuttelman said. “Many of them haven’t been able to do too many plays, because we haven’t had the opportunities we usually have the past few years. Being able to be back on stage, and to interact with the audience again, has been a really fun challenge for these students.”

Chi-Hi’s production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” features 24 student actors and 11 additional students on the production crew. The play was rewritten in 2021 to include more modern references and humor, adding to the timeliness of the production.

Tickets for the three performances of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” are available at Chi-Hi prior to the performances.

