ALMA — A 25-year-old Chicago man wanted in connection with two robberies and a hit and run was arrested Thursday following a 24-hour manhunt.
Charges are pending for Sergio Luis Covarrubias-Mata, who was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Alma after a brief fight with a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy. A stun gun was ultimately used to subdue him.
According to Buffalo County Sheriff Michael Schmidtknecht, Covarrubias-Mata is believed to have robbed the Handy Mart at 110 Hwy. 25 in Nelson, Wis., at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Covarrubias-Mata took about $500 from the register before fleeing in a white 2008 Dodge Ram pickup reported stolen in East Chicago, Ind., Schmidtknecht said.
Two images from a security camera at the Handy Mart were uploaded to a gallery called “Nelson Robbery Suspect“ on the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Schmidtknecht said Covarrubias-Mata was spotted in Alma and fled south. In an attempt to evade law enforcement, he drove the truck down a dead-end road but ditched the vehicle when it got stuck on the shoulder.
When law enforcement approached the truck, Covarrubias-Mata was observed running into a heavily wooded area near the Dairyland Ash disposal site south of Alma, Schmidtknecht said.
Multiple agencies assisted Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies with a search of the area.
K9 units from the sheriff’s offices in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties tracked Covarrubias-Mata on the ground, while two deputies from Winona County assisted with a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.
However, deputies were unable to locate Covarrubias-Mata.
The search was called off shortly after 12:30 a.m. but was renewed when a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a man matching Covarrubias-Mata’s description walking down a side street in Alma.
Schmidtknecht said the man took off running when the deputy attempted to make contact.
“Since then, we have spotted him sporadically,” he said earlier in the day Thursday.
Covarrubias-Mata is also a person of interest in a similar robbery that occurred in Minnesota’s Washington County and a hit-and-run accident in Pierce County in Wisconsin.
Covarrubias-Mata is being held at the Buffalo County Jail.
