Child sexual assault charges against 57-year-old Chippewa Falls man dropped

Charges of child sexual assault against a 57-year-old Chippewa Falls man have been dismissed.

Steven A. Tavernier, 320 Edward St., was charged in March in Chippewa County Court with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

He was slated to appear in court Monday, with a trial set for October. However, the charges were dismissed prior to Monday’s hearing.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he dismissed the case because of credibility issues related to the child’s mother’s involvement in the report.

According to the criminal complaint, a 10-year-old girl was interviewed by a child advocacy official on Jan. 6. The girl described how Tavernier sexually touched her and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl lived at the home for about 18 months, until July 2020.

Tavernier was convicted March 11, 2020, of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and was placed on one year of probation.

