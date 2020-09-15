Chippewa adds 1 COVID case

Chippewa County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.
That brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 421, with 11 more released from isolation in the past day for a total of 385.
A total of 36 cases is considered active and no one is currently hospitalized.
The number of negative tests is at 13,084 – up 48 in the last day.
