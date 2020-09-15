Chippewa adds 1 COVID case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.

That brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 421, with 11 more released from isolation in the past day for a total of 385.

A total of 36 cases is considered active and no one is currently hospitalized.

The number of negative tests is at 13,084 – up 48 in the last day.