Chippewa adds 1 COVID case
Chippewa adds 1 COVID case

Chippewa County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.

That brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 421, with 11 more released from isolation in the past day for a total of 385.

A total of 36 cases is considered active and no one is currently hospitalized.

The number of negative tests is at 13,084 – up 48 in the last day.

