Chippewa adds 13 cases
Chippewa County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

That brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 445.

The county reports 51 active cases – an increase of 10 in the last day.

Two people are hospitalized – an increase of one since Wednesday.

So far, 394 have been released from isolation and 13,295 negative tests have been recorded.

