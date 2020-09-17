Chippewa adds 13 cases

Chippewa County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
That brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 445.
The county reports 51 active cases – an increase of 10 in the last day.
Two people are hospitalized – an increase of one since Wednesday.
So far, 394 have been released from isolation and 13,295 negative tests have been recorded.
