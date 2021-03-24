Chippewa board forecasts 8 layoffs in 2021-22 budget, early retirements lessen fallout

Business manager, Chad Trowbridge said the process of crunching numbers and finding a way to effectively balance the budget with minimal fallout is a taxing process for everyone involved.

“Our leaders and our staff have done a great job working through this,” Trowbridge said. “This is never an easy process and I think our staff needs to commended for the work that they’ve done. It would be nice to have our enrollment start to grow again, but we need to prepare for what our reality may be.”

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, enrollment is expected to decline again in 2022. During the next school year, the sixth-grade population is forecasted to increase from 349 students to 354 students (an addition of five students), the sixth-grade population is forecasted to increase from 343 students to 349 students (an addition of six students) and the eighth-grade class is expected to shrink from 375 students to 343 students (a loss of 32 students). In total, Chippewa Falls Middle School expects to see 21 fewer students walk through their doors in 2022.

Other key factors in play at Chippewa Falls Middle School include the fact that class sizes are smaller at the middle school than in many elementary schools, but as of yet, there have been no changes made to their schedule.