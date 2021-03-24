Chippewa board forecasts 8 layoffs in 2021-22 budget, early retirements lessen fallout

Schools within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will still have to face a harsh reality this fall, but perhaps not one as severe as initially thought.
Earlier this year the district announced it faced a staggering $1.6 million revenue deficit due to the loss of 149 students over the course of the past four years. Tuesday night during the board’s monthly meeting, a preliminary budget was presented in which a plan for addressing the loss in revenue was detailed.
Detailed within the budget is eight potential layoffs the district is planning to enact for the 2021-22 school year. Just over three layoffs are being planned at the elementary school level, one middle school position is in jeopardy (a second position will transfer to Chi-Hi), with two or more positions at the high school level and one district position is also planned to be cut in the tentative budget.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said these numbers can change drastically in the coming weeks, as a finalized budget will not be voted until late April during the board’s next meeting.
“I do ask for people’s patience, understanding and grace,” Holmes said. “As an educator, it absolutely breaks my heart any time we have to do anything that impacts people in a negative way. I don’t like it. We are a business, schools are a business, but there is no business like school business.
“But what we do, and because of the things that are expected of us, going through these processes are very difficult for everybody involved. I know people like to have answers quickly, but in a process such as this, answers aren’t something that are going to available quickly.”
Initially, the notion of 24 positions needing to be cut due to the $1.6 million deficit shocked the community, but a change in policy within the district has contributed to significantly fewer potential layoffs.
As of Tuesday, 21 retirements and resignations had been submitted within the district for the 2021-22 school year. Six additional retirements were submitted after the board adopted early retirement language, allowing eligible staff members age 55 or older to retire (10 years earlier than normal).
Michelle Golden, director of human resources and public relations for the district, said she expects a few more retirements/resignations before the finalized budget is presented in April. She said the district will utilize attrition, a process of not rehiring positions if possible in order to minimize the fallout by balancing the district’s budget for the upcoming school year.
“Human capital is our greatest asset and we are doing our best to try and maintain as many staff members as possible,” Golden said “We know they are of great value to us and we’re doing our best to try and not lay off our staff, or reduce our staff when we don’t have to. We will be utilizing attrition whenever and wherever it is possible.”
Declining enrollment detailed
Also included during Tuesday night’s meeting were details surrounding the continually declining enrollment in the CFAUSD.
At the elementary level, grade levels at all six schools (Halmstad, Hillcrest, Jim Falls, Parkview, Southview and Stillson) were examined to see if class sizes were too small and could be consolidated, which would result in a scaled-down staff.
At the kindergarten level class sizes of 18-23 students are being considered too small, wherein Parkview (21 students a section), Southview (21 students a section) and Stillson (22 students a section) meet these criteria. No class sections at the first-grade level have the potential to be consolidated at any of the six schools. At the second grade level, class sizes of 18-23 students are also considered to be too small, wherein Hillcrest (23 students a section) and Southview (22 students a section) have the potential to be consolidated.
At the third-grade level class sizes of 23-28 students are being considered too small, wherein Parkview (23 students a section) have the potential to be consolidated. No classes at the fourth-grade level have the potential to be consolidated. And at the fifth-grade level class sizes of 23-29 students are also being considered too small, wherein Halmstad (29 students a section) and Jim Falls (28 students a section) have the potential to be consolidated.
Business manager, Chad Trowbridge said the process of crunching numbers and finding a way to effectively balance the budget with minimal fallout is a taxing process for everyone involved.
“Our leaders and our staff have done a great job working through this,” Trowbridge said. “This is never an easy process and I think our staff needs to commended for the work that they’ve done. It would be nice to have our enrollment start to grow again, but we need to prepare for what our reality may be.”
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, enrollment is expected to decline again in 2022. During the next school year, the sixth-grade population is forecasted to increase from 349 students to 354 students (an addition of five students), the sixth-grade population is forecasted to increase from 343 students to 349 students (an addition of six students) and the eighth-grade class is expected to shrink from 375 students to 343 students (a loss of 32 students). In total, Chippewa Falls Middle School expects to see 21 fewer students walk through their doors in 2022.
Other key factors in play at Chippewa Falls Middle School include the fact that class sizes are smaller at the middle school than in many elementary schools, but as of yet, there have been no changes made to their schedule.
However, Chi-Hi is forecasting a higher student population in 2022. The ninth-grade class is expected to increase from 349 students to 375 (32 more students), the 10th-grade class is expected to decline from 366 students to 349 (27 fewer students), the 11th-grade class is expected to fall from 378 students to 366 (12 fewer students) and the 12th-grade class will surge up from 343 students to 378 students (an increase of 35 students. In total, Chi-Hi forecasts to see an increase of 28 students walk through their doors in 2022.
Enrollment is forecasted to maintain over the next few years but is expected to fall again after this period. The CFAUSD said class sizes have been adjusted and decreases in staffing have already been made over the past three-to-four years.
Over the past three years, the district has seen a 1% decline in enrollment annually, but in 2020 they saw a dramatic 2.7% decline. Holmes said the district’s budget is made up of around 75% salaries and benefits for its employees, contributing to the need for layoffs if retirements/resignations/attritions cannot cover the $1.6 million deficit.
“This has been a challenging process,” Holmes said. “A multitude of factors/considerations have been put into the development of this budget. I need people to know, that even tonight this is not set in stone. There are still many things in play. We are a district dealing with declining enrollment and we’ve experienced it for the fourth year in a row now.”
The final day for CFAUSD staff to apply for retirement is Friday, April 16. I finalized budget will be presented at the next board meeting on Tuesday, April 26.