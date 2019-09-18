The latest monthly Chippewa Area School Board meeting offered an update on a building projects approved by voters last year.
The structure for the new Stillson Elementary School in the town of Lafayette is set, concrete pours are underway, and brick and exterior fences will begin to be put up within the next month.
At the middle school, workers are starting to work on the roof this week, a new bus loop is being used, site restoration is complete and the inside is being worked.
The high school is working on its next phase of construction on the second floor, roof instillation will be completed over the next few weeks, and interior walls are being put up.
“It’s been an exciting month to put it mildly,” said district business manager Chad Trowbridge. “Good progress is being made. As far as I’m concerned, we are making good progress, and we are on a good pace. Knock on wood, we may be even a little ahead of schedule. We are pleased with the progress so far.”
You have free articles remaining.
John Dienger, student representative on the Chippewa Area School Board and a senior at Chi-Hi, said he hasn’t heard many students or staff complain about the construction in the three weeks since classes began. He said original concerns, such as lack of parking and late arrival at school, have been supplemented by earlier arrival times and adaptation to the different landscape at the middle and high school.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing middle and high schools.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools. The middle school will use the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and other various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
Another update on the referendum building project will be made available at the next Chippewa Area School Board meeting on Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.