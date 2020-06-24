Chippewa Candy Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

A favorite sweet tooth hotspot in Chippewa Falls is having to temporarily shut down again because of COVID-19
The Chippewa Candy Shop in downtown Chippewa Falls announced Tuesday afternoon it will be closing its store again due to a part-time employee testing positive for coronavirus.
The business will be closing through the Fourth of July to ensure any possible contamination in the business can run its course and subside, the business announced in a social media post.
“We received notification that a part-time employee of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Tuesday). Due to the very limited exposure, the county is not recommending closure whatsoever. However, our team here within the store has made the choice to close today (through the July 4th Holiday) and will reopen Monday, July 6th as a proactive measure for our already limited staff and the much-valued community.”
The ownership of the Chippewa Candy Shop did not indicate when the individual in question tested positive for COVID-19, just that it was notified of it on Tuesday and immediately took action. It is also not clear how long or whether the employee was working at the shop while infected.
While the business is disappointed about yet again having to close after just reopening after a closure period of three months, Chippewa Candy Shop ownership is looking forward to returning and delivering the people of the Chippewa Valley something sweet to take their minds off of the tough times everyone is enduring.
“We appreciate the Chippewa Valley, your business and mostly all your smiles throughout these last tough months. We know our employees will enjoy some much-needed vacation time. Thank you so very much for all your support and we wish everyone a wonderful 4th holiday."
