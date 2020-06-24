Chippewa Candy Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A favorite sweet tooth hotspot in Chippewa Falls is having to temporarily shut down again because of COVID-19

The Chippewa Candy Shop in downtown Chippewa Falls announced Tuesday afternoon it will be closing its store again due to a part-time employee testing positive for coronavirus.

The business will be closing through the Fourth of July to ensure any possible contamination in the business can run its course and subside, the business announced in a social media post.

“We received notification that a part-time employee of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Tuesday). Due to the very limited exposure, the county is not recommending closure whatsoever. However, our team here within the store has made the choice to close today (through the July 4th Holiday) and will reopen Monday, July 6th as a proactive measure for our already limited staff and the much-valued community.”

The ownership of the Chippewa Candy Shop did not indicate when the individual in question tested positive for COVID-19, just that it was notified of it on Tuesday and immediately took action. It is also not clear how long or whether the employee was working at the shop while infected.