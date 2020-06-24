You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chippewa Candy Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Chippewa Candy Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Chippewa Candy Shop

The Chippewa Candy Shop in downtown Chippewa Falls offers a wide assortment of tasty treats, spanning dozens and dozens of sugar filled snacks.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

A favorite sweet tooth hotspot in Chippewa Falls is having to temporarily shut down again because of COVID-19

The Chippewa Candy Shop in downtown Chippewa Falls announced Tuesday afternoon it will be closing its store again due to a part-time employee testing positive for coronavirus.

The business will be closing through the Fourth of July to ensure any possible contamination in the business can run its course and subside, the business announced in a social media post.

“We received notification that a part-time employee of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Tuesday). Due to the very limited exposure, the county is not recommending closure whatsoever. However, our team here within the store has made the choice to close today (through the July 4th Holiday) and will reopen Monday, July 6th as a proactive measure for our already limited staff and the much-valued community.”

The ownership of the Chippewa Candy Shop did not indicate when the individual in question tested positive for COVID-19, just that it was notified of it on Tuesday and immediately took action. It is also not clear how long or whether the employee was working at the shop while infected.

While the business is disappointed about yet again having to close after just reopening after a closure period of three months, Chippewa Candy Shop ownership is looking forward to returning and delivering the people of the Chippewa Valley something sweet to take their minds off of the tough times everyone is enduring.

“We appreciate the Chippewa Valley, your business and mostly all your smiles throughout these last tough months. We know our employees will enjoy some much-needed vacation time. Thank you so very much for all your support and we wish everyone a wonderful 4th holiday."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ronald Keezer
Obituaries

Ronald Keezer

Ronald W. Keezer, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Ron was born June 4, 1940, in Eau Claire, to L…

+2
Eugene Tambornino
Obituaries

Eugene Tambornino

Eugene “Geno” P, Tambornino, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle of lung cancer at HSHS Sa…

Obituaries

Carolyn Christensen

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Carolyn “Kari” Marie (nee Mauseth) Christensen, of Oshkosh died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living. S…

Janice McDermott
Obituaries

Janice McDermott

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice (Jan) Mae McDermott (Buttke), 77, announces her passing Monday, June 15, 2020, after strugg…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Conversation on Racial Equality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News