Chippewa County 2021 election results

In the 2021 Superintendent of Public Instruction election between Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, Chippewa County voters tallied 4,045 votes for Underly and 3,807 votes for Kerr. Six write-in votes were also collected.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District also had a race for a position in which Steve Olson received 2,739 votes, Sharon Mcllquham received 2,684 votes, Sherry Jasper received 2,628 votes and 34 write-in votes were also collected.

Another referendum vote was held in Chippewa Falls, with voters having the choice between choosing their own garbage hauler or switching to one standard hauler citywide. Voters chose to stay with their current system by a landslide vote of 971 not in favor of switching to a single hauler to 489 in favor of switching.