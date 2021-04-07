 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County 2021 election results
0 comments

Chippewa County 2021 election results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the 2021 Superintendent of Public Instruction election between Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, Chippewa County voters tallied 4,045 votes for Underly and 3,807 votes for Kerr. Six write-in votes were also collected.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District also had a race for a position in which Steve Olson received 2,739 votes, Sharon Mcllquham received 2,684 votes, Sherry Jasper received 2,628 votes and 34 write-in votes were also collected.

Another referendum vote was held in Chippewa Falls, with voters having the choice between choosing their own garbage hauler or switching to one standard hauler citywide. Voters chose to stay with their current system by a landslide vote of 971 not in favor of switching to a single hauler to 489 in favor of switching.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News