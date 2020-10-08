 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County active COVID-19 case numbers grow by 31 to 180
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County active COVID-19 case numbers grow by 31 to 180

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the active number of cases in the county to 180, according to information released on Thursday by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The number represents a growth of 31 active cases overall with one previous case being released from isolation with the cumulative amount of confirmed cases in the county growing to 731. In addition three more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total of currently hospitalizations to 10 among the 31 overall hospitalizations.

The county had 169 negative test results to bring that total to 15,930 overall and to date there have been zero COVID-19 deaths in Chippewa County.

Statewide there are 26,774 currently active cases among the 141,830 overall confirmed cases. Wisconsin has had 1,506,828 negative test results and 8,061 hospitalizations with 1,424 deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona while under t…

Robert 'Bob' J. Harings
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' J. Harings

CHETEK, Wis. — Robert “Bob” J. Harings, 82 of Chetek passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Mayo Health Care System in Eau Claire, Wis. Bo…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Announces Alternate Care Facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News