Chippewa County active COVID-19 case numbers grow by 31 to 180

Chippewa County added 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the active number of cases in the county to 180, according to information released on Thursday by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The number represents a growth of 31 active cases overall with one previous case being released from isolation with the cumulative amount of confirmed cases in the county growing to 731. In addition three more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total of currently hospitalizations to 10 among the 31 overall hospitalizations.

The county had 169 negative test results to bring that total to 15,930 overall and to date there have been zero COVID-19 deaths in Chippewa County.

Statewide there are 26,774 currently active cases among the 141,830 overall confirmed cases. Wisconsin has had 1,506,828 negative test results and 8,061 hospitalizations with 1,424 deaths.

