Chippewa County active COVID-19 cases drop by 10
Chippewa County active COVID-19 cases drop by 10

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County has dropped by 10 to 34, according to information released by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

The county added five new cases, but combined with 15 previous cases being released from isolation, that leaves Chippewa County with 34 active cases.

Chippewa County has 389 total confirmed cases with 355 being released from isolation. In addition, one previously hospitalized case has been released which leaves the county with none currently as a total of 18 have been hospitalized so far in the county.

Statewide 83,334 total confirmed cases have been counted with 8,169 active cases. Wisconsin has had 6,173 hospitalizations and 1,183 deaths and 1,238,173 negative test results.

