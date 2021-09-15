Chippewa County active COVID-19 cases grow to 500+

Chippewa County announced 67 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,806 countywide to date (530 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost.

There have now been 33,775 negative coronavirus tests administered and 359 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 760,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 2,430 active cases) and 8,646 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 14 lives lost). 350 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.