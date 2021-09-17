Chippewa County active COVID-19 cases remain high heading into the weekend

Chippewa County announced 32 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 8,883 countywide to date (530 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost.

There have now been 34,001 negative coronavirus tests administered and 360 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 769,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 3,979 active cases) and 8,682 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 16 lives lost). 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.