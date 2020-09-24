Chippewa County adds 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 499.

With five individuals being released from isolation Thursday, that brings the total number of active coronavirus cases in Chippewa County to 67.

In addition to the 10 new cases, Chippewa County received 143 negative COVID-19 test results.

An individual who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms was also released from the hospital Thursday, lowering the total of admitted Chippewa County residents to four. Chippewa County remains at zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose to 108,324 Thursday, with 16,315 of those being considered active. The total number of negative coronavirus test results in the state rose to 1,371,070.

A total of 6,897 individuals have been hospitalized due to coronavirus symptoms and 1,265 have died due to the virus.