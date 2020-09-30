 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Chippewa County adds 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 584 confirmed cases.

Five individuals were released from coronavirus-related isolation as well, leaving the total number of active COVID-19 cases at 102.

In addition to the 10 positive results, Chippewa County received 76 negative test results Wednesday. Chippewa County did not admit any new COVID-19 patients to the hospital Wednesday and the county remains at zero coronavirus -related deaths.

During the same time, the state of Wisconsin rose to 122,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21,004 of those being considered active.

The state has received 1,423,247 negative test results, admitted 7,300 individuals into hospitals for complications pertaining to COVID-19 and 1,327 people have passed away from coronavirus complications in the state.

