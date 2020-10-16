Chippewa County adds 105 new COVID-19 cases, 356 currently active

Chippewa County added 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total to 1,016 to-date.

Twenty-one individuals were released from isolation during the same time window, leaving 356 cases being considered active.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 112 negative test results were collected by Chippewa County as well Friday, and no additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

The state of Wisconsin reported a total of 166,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to-date, of which 34,345 are considered active. The state has collected 1,590,569 negative test results and reported 1,574 coronavirus related deaths.