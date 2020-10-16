 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 105 new COVID-19 cases, 356 currently active
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total to 1,016 to-date.

Twenty-one individuals were released from isolation during the same time window, leaving 356 cases being considered active.

A total of 112 negative test results were collected by Chippewa County as well Friday, and no additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

The state of Wisconsin reported a total of 166,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to-date, of which 34,345 are considered active. The state has collected 1,590,569 negative test results and reported 1,574 coronavirus related deaths.

