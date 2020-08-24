 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 11 confirmed new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, active cases remains unchanged
Chippewa County adds 11 confirmed new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, active cases remains unchanged

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County increased by 11 over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total up to 304.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health said the number of active cases has remained unchanged and remains at 30. Of the number of confirmed cases, 11 were released from isolation over the weekend. 209 additional negative test results were collected over the weekend as well, bringing the total of negative results in Chippewa County to 11,610 to date.

One individual is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the number of coronavirus related deaths in Chippewa County remains at zero.

Statewide there are 7,445 active cases and 70,854 total cases with 1,119,622 negative test results. Wisconsin has 1,081 deaths and 5,573 hospitalizations.

