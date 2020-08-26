Chippewa County adds 12 more COVID-19 cases, including seven additional active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County saw an increase of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including seven additional active cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 323 and 38 total active cases. Five individuals were released from isolation Tuesday as well, bringing the total released to 285.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health also reports 96 additional negative test results, bringing the total number of negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County to 11,727. There is one individual currently hospitalized and no deaths from the coronavirus in Chippewa County to-date.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin sits at 72,260. The total number of active cases in the state is 7,412 and there have been 1,138,581 negative test results. A total of 5,651 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 1,100 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday.

