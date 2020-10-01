 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 107 total active cases
COVID-19 IN WISCONSIN

Chippewa County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 107 total active cases

COVID-19

Chippewa County added 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 597 to-date. Eight individuals were released from isolation during the same time period, leaving the total number of active coronavirus cases at 107.

In addition to the 13 positive tests, Chippewa County received 118 negative test results Thursday and admitted an additional person to the hospital for COVID-19 complications. The county remains at zero coronavirus related deaths.

The state of Wisconsin added 2,887 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its count Thursday, a new daily record. That brings the total to 125,181, with 22,126 of those considered active. The state has received 1,434,721 negative test results.

The state also reported 22 new deaths attributed to COVID-19. A total of 1,348 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin to date.

Concerned about COVID-19?

