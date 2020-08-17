You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County adds 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 11 released from isolation
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County adds 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 11 released from isolation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the weekend and Monday, while 11 cases were released from isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The county’s 15 confirmed cases bump up the active case amount to 46 after factoring in the 11 previously active cases being released from isolation. The county has 280 confirmed cases cumulatively.

A total of 10,952 negative test results came since Friday, but that is adding negative tests from the Department of Corrections that were not included in Chippewa County’s local case counts previously (they were however included in the state counts).

There are currently zero county hospitalizations from COVID-19 and have been zero county deaths as of Monday.

Statewide there are 8,537 active cases and a cumulative total of 66,196 cases overall. Wisconsin has 1,066,040 negative test results with 5,327 hospitalizations and 1,039 deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shaun Schneider
Obituaries

Shaun Schneider

Shaun M. Schneider, 42, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Weston Finnessy
Obituaries

Weston Finnessy

Weston S. Finnessy, 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Daniel Jay Nelson
Obituaries

Daniel Jay Nelson

STANLEY — Daniel Jay Nelson, 49, of Stanley passed away suddenly due to a pulmonary embolism at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Ladysmith Wed…

Teresa Loibl
Obituaries

Teresa Loibl

LAKE HALLIE — Teresa M. (Baertschi) Loibl, 49, of Lake Hallie died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Lois Bowe
Obituaries

Lois Bowe

ALTOONA/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lois V. Bowe, 73, of Altoona and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence …

Richard Ruff
Obituaries

Richard Ruff

BOYD — Richard “Dick” J. Ruff, 80, of Boyd passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: 3 Polls Give Biden Narrow Lead in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News