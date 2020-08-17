Chippewa County adds 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 11 released from isolation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the weekend and Monday, while 11 cases were released from isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The county’s 15 confirmed cases bump up the active case amount to 46 after factoring in the 11 previously active cases being released from isolation. The county has 280 confirmed cases cumulatively.

A total of 10,952 negative test results came since Friday, but that is adding negative tests from the Department of Corrections that were not included in Chippewa County’s local case counts previously (they were however included in the state counts).

There are currently zero county hospitalizations from COVID-19 and have been zero county deaths as of Monday.

Statewide there are 8,537 active cases and a cumulative total of 66,196 cases overall. Wisconsin has 1,066,040 negative test results with 5,327 hospitalizations and 1,039 deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0