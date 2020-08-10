Chippewa County adds 15 new COVID-19 cases over weekend and Monday, 11 released from isolation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 15 new COVID-19 cases since Friday while 11 previously active cases have been released from isolation, according to an update Monday from the Chippewa County Department of Health.

The county now has 25 active cases overall, four more than last Friday. The 15 confirmed cases bring the cumulative total up to 240 with 215 of those cases released from isolation.

The county also added 248 negative test results since last Friday to bring that total up to 8,399 while one additional case was hospitalized, bringing that total up to two.

The state Department of Health Services reported 507 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 819 daily cases. The latest data brings the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 61,061, according to the DHS.

A total of 998 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Monday. None of the state's deaths were Chippewa County residents.

According to DHS, just more than 6.2% of all test results reported on Monday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the average percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 6.3%. That's the same seven-day average as recorded one week ago.

WPR News staff contributed to this report.

