Chippewa County adds 18 COVID-19 cases, 115 cases currently active

Chippewa County added 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 615 to-date. Ten individuals were released from coronavirus induced isolation Friday, leaving the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County at 115.
In addition to the 18 new cases of coronavirus added Friday, Chippewa County collected 135 negative test results, six individuals remain in the hospital due to COVID-19 and no individuals have passed away from the virus in Chippewa County to-date.
During the same time period, the number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose to 127,906 to-date, with 23,005 of those being considered active. The state has also collected 1,445,571 negative test results, hospitalized 7,506 people and 1,353 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 in the state to-date.
