Chippewa County adds 18 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 137 currently active
Chippewa County adds 18 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 137 currently active

COVID-19
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Seven individuals were released from isolation Tuesday as well, leaving the total number of active cases at 137.

During the same one-day time period the county also received 119 negative test results, bringing the total of negative results to 15,620 to-date. Chippewa County did not admit any more individuals to the hospital Tuesday, and no one has passed away from the coronavirus in the county.

During the same time period, Wisconsin’s number of COVID-19 cases to date rose to 136,379, of which 24,852 are considered active. The state has also collected 1,482,116 negative test results, and the COVID-19 related death total currently sits at 1,399.

