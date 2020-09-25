Chippewa County adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added 18 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 517.

Six individuals were released from coronavirus isolation Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in Chippewa County to 79.

Since Thursday, Chippewa County has announced 15 negative test results while also releasing an individual from the hospital, leaving three people still hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Chippewa County remains at zero COVID-19 related deaths.

During the same period, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose to 110,828, with 17,170 of those being considered active.

The state has received 1,383,645 negative test results, has hospitalized 6,962 individuals and 1,274 have lost their lives due to coronavirus complications so far.