Chippewa County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases, announces free testing sites/times

Chippewa County added 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 911 to-date. Fifteen individuals were released from Isolation Thursday, leaving the total number of active cases of coronavirus at 272.
During the same time period, Chippewa County collected 106 negative test results and remained at one COVID-19 related death to-date.
The state of Wisconsin rose to 162,325 cases of COVID-19 to-date Thursday, with 33,160 of those being considered active. The state also has collected 1,579,844 negative test results and 1,553 individuals have lost their lives on account of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with support from the Wisconsin National Guard, will host several free drive-through and walk-up style COVID-19 testing events over the next few months as well.
Individuals will be able to be tested from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds in Chippewa Falls, as well Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Estella Town Hall in Cornell.
Community members do not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. However, it is strongly encouraged that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive seek testing at this time. Symptoms include fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills and/or muscle aches.
The event is open to any Wisconsin resident who is 5 years-old or older. Pre-registration is available but not required.
The CCDPH also announced that effective Monday, the organization will be open by appointment only. The CCDPH is asking community members to please call or email their office before visiting.
“We want people to know we are still open and providing services. However, our lobby will be closed,” said Angela Weideman Chippewa County Health Director/Officer in a press release. “We have seen a large increase in calls and we want to ensure that patient information is kept confidential when our front staff is answering calls. This will also limit the amount of in-person contact in an effort to keep our community and staff safe”.
Medical equipment is still available through the CCDPH's loan closet. Individuals who would like to lean equipment are asked to please call and make an appointment to pick up or drop off equipment. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact CCDPH at 715-726-7900 or health@co.chippewa.wi.us.
