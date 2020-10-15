Chippewa County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases, announces free testing sites/times

Chippewa County added 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 911 to-date. Fifteen individuals were released from Isolation Thursday, leaving the total number of active cases of coronavirus at 272.

During the same time period, Chippewa County collected 106 negative test results and remained at one COVID-19 related death to-date.

The state of Wisconsin rose to 162,325 cases of COVID-19 to-date Thursday, with 33,160 of those being considered active. The state also has collected 1,579,844 negative test results and 1,553 individuals have lost their lives on account of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with support from the Wisconsin National Guard, will host several free drive-through and walk-up style COVID-19 testing events over the next few months as well.

Individuals will be able to be tested from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds in Chippewa Falls, as well Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Estella Town Hall in Cornell.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}