Chippewa County adds 26 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend, Wisconsin soars past 100,000 to-date

Chippewa County saw an increase of 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 480.

Since Friday Sept. 18, there have been 14 active cases of coronavirus confirmed and 12 individuals released from isolation.

In addition to the 26 new cases, 504 negative test results were collected bringing, the total in 13,887 in Chippewa County so far.

Chippewa County currently has no COVID-19 related hospitalizations and maintains zero coronavirus related deaths.

During the same period, the state of Wisconsin crossed the 100,000 COVID-19 confirmed case threshold, now sitting at 102,498 cases.

The state also has 14,414 active cases, 86,822 released from isolation and has administered 1,337,627 negative test results. There have been 1,244 COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin as of today.