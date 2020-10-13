Chippewa County adds 30 new COVID-19 cases, 252 currently active

Chippewa County added 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 863 to-date.

Twenty-one individuals were released from coronavirus induced isolation Tuesday as well, leaving the total number of active cases in Chippewa County at 252.

In addition to the new cases, Chippewa County collected 76 negative test results and released two individuals from the hospital who were admitted due to complications with COVID-19. Chippewa County remained at one COVID-19 related death Tuesday.

During the same time period the state of Wisconsin rose to 155,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 30,731 are considered active. The state has also collected 1,556,954 negative test results, and 1,508 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.