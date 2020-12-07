 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County adds 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 991 cases still active
0 comments
featured top story
Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Chippewa County adds 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 991 cases still active

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 33 new confirmed active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,218 in the county to-date. Of those positive cases, 991 are still considered active. There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths announced Monday, leaving the total coronavirus related deaths in Chippewa County at 55 to-date.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Currently there are seven individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, with 149 being hospitalized to-date and 23,536 negative test results have been received in the county.

In the state of Wisconsin 2,155 new active coronavirus cases were announced Monday, bringing the total to 414,332 in the state to-date. Of those, 58,009 are considered active and 3,738 individuals have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin (an increase of 19 Monday).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pamela Thaler
Obituaries

Pamela Thaler

Pamela A. Thaler, 70, of Chippewa Falls lived a life defined by love for family, faith and art died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: New Republican Members of the Joint Finance Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News