Chippewa County adds 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 991 cases still active

Chippewa County added 33 new confirmed active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 5,218 in the county to-date. Of those positive cases, 991 are still considered active. There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths announced Monday, leaving the total coronavirus related deaths in Chippewa County at 55 to-date.
Currently there are seven individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, with 149 being hospitalized to-date and 23,536 negative test results have been received in the county.
In the state of Wisconsin 2,155 new active coronavirus cases were announced Monday, bringing the total to 414,332 in the state to-date. Of those, 58,009 are considered active and 3,738 individuals have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin (an increase of 19 Monday).
