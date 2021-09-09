Chippewa County adds 34 new active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Chippewa County announced 34 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 8,537 countywide to date (457 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 102 lives lost to date.

There have now been 33,399 negative coronavirus tests administered and 354 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 749,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 2,459 active cases) and 8,557 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 18 lives lost). 315 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.