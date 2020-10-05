Chippewa County adds 35 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Chippewa County added 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 650 to-date. 24 individuals were released from isolation over the weekend as well, leaving the total number of active COVID-19 cases at 126 in Chippewa County currently.

Over the same time period Chippewa County received 332 negative test results and hospitalized two more people for COVID-19 complications. The county remains at zero coronavirus related deaths.

The state of Wisconsin now has 134,359 cases of COVID-19 to-date, with 24,589 of those being considered active. The state has also received 1,472,577 negative coronavirus test results and 1,381 have passed away from complications with COVID-19 to-date.