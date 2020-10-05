 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County adds 35 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County adds 35 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 650 to-date. 24 individuals were released from isolation over the weekend as well, leaving the total number of active COVID-19 cases at 126 in Chippewa County currently.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the same time period Chippewa County received 332 negative test results and hospitalized two more people for COVID-19 complications. The county remains at zero coronavirus related deaths.

The state of Wisconsin now has 134,359 cases of COVID-19 to-date, with 24,589 of those being considered active. The state has also received 1,472,577 negative coronavirus test results and 1,381 have passed away from complications with COVID-19 to-date.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laura J. Rose
Obituaries

Laura J. Rose

Laura J. Rose, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a year long battle with chronic inflammatory demyelinating poly…

Obituaries

Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona while under t…

+2
Jason Krucas
Obituaries

Jason Krucas

CADOTT — Jason Krucas, of Cadott died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Hears Voter Roll Purge Case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News