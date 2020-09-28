 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 39 COVID-19 cases in 3 days
Chippewa County adds 39 COVID-19 cases in 3 days

Chippewa County added 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday.

There were 34 individuals released from isolation during that time, leaving a total of five cases being considered active.

In addition to the 39 positive results, 503 negative test results were collected by Chippewa County during the weekend and two more people were hospitalized due to complications associated with the coronavirus. Chippewa County remains at zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 117,588 Monday, with 19,560 of those being considered active. Statewide, there have been 1,405,377 negative test results to-date as well as 1,283 COVID-19 related deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

