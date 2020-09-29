 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases
Chippewa County adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

Local coronavirus update

Chippewa County added 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 566 to-date. From Monday to Tuesday, five individuals were released from isolation, leaving 89 coronavirus cases being considered active.

Chippewa County also received 76 negative test results Tuesday and five individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County remains at zero.

During the same time period the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Wisconsin rose to 119,955, with 20,252 of those being considered active. The state has collected 1,413,774 negative test results and 1,300 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF

