Chippewa County adds eight new active COVID-19 cases Friday

Chippewa County announced eight new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,312 countywide to date (less than 70 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,244 negative coronavirus tests and 254 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 660,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 904 active cases) and 7,542 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

