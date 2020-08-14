You have permission to edit this article.
Chippewa County adds eight new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
Chippewa County adds eight new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Chippewa County added eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, according to data released by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The eight new cases bring the total number of active cases in the county to 42 after four previously active cases were released from isolation. Overall the eight new cases bring the cumulative total for the county to 265.

Two previously hospitalized active cases were released, giving the county currently no hospitalized cases. In addition, 82 negative test results were added, giving Chippewa County 8,667 total.

Wisconsin has 9,003 active cases statewide with 64,227 confirmed cases overall thus far, according to state data reported Friday. The state has 1,044,613 negative test results and 5,235 of the confirmed cases required hospitalization with 1,025 deaths, none occurring in Chippewa County.

