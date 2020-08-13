Chippewa County adds eight new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The eight new cases bring the county's total of active cases up to 38, six more than Wednesday after two previously active cases have been released from isolation.

Overall Chippewa County has had 257 confirmed cases thus far with 219 being released from isolation. The county also had one of its previous three hospitalized cases released as well. Chippewa County added 50 negative test results and has 8,585 overall.

Wisconsin has 8,931 active cases among the cumulative confirmed total of 63,206. The state has 1,035,195 negative test results with 5,170 hospitalizations and 1,018 deaths overall.

There have been no COVID-related deaths thus far in Chippewa County.

