Chippewa County adds five new COVID-19 cases
top story

Chippewa County adds five new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County had five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The new cases bring the cumulative total for the county to 225 with 21 of those cases remaining active. One previously active case was released from isolation while the county also reported 93 negative test results.

One person remains hospitalized from COVID-19 with zero deaths reported for Chippewa County thus far.

Statewide Wisconsin has seen 58,768 confirmed cases with 9,416 of those remaining active. Wisconsin has had 974,948 negative test results with 4,930 hospitalizations and 990 deaths.

