Chippewa County adds four new COVID-19 cases while 10 released from isolation
Chippewa County adds four new COVID-19 cases while 10 released from isolation

Chippewa County added four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the weekend while the overall number of active cases went down as 10 were released from isolation, according to an update Monday from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

Four new cases since Friday moved the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 214 but the release of 10 formally active cases from isolation moved the number of active cases down by six to 28.

In addition the county had 178 negative test results during that time span. The county did have two additional cases requiring hospitalization, moving that number up to three in total.

The state of Wisconsin has a total of 55,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far with 9,866 of those cases active.

Of those, more than 55,000 confirmed cases, more than 44,000 have been released from isolation and 4,732 were hospitalized with 949 total deaths from the virus in the state against 911,435 negative test results thus far.

