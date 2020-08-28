Chippewa County adds nine new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total active cases in the county up six to 48.

The numbers released from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Friday show nine new cases in the county while three previously active cases have been released from quarantine.

Chippewa County has 340 total confirmed cases with one current hospitalization and zero deaths overall to go with 11,880 negative test results.

Statewide, 7,585 cases are active among the 73,981 total confirmed cases. Wisconsin has 5,736 total hospitalizations with 1,113 total deaths and 1,156,807 negative test results overall.

