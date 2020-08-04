You have permission to edit this article.
Chippewa County adds one new COVID-19 case while two others released from isolation
Chippewa County adds one new COVID-19 case while two others released from isolation

Chippewa County added one new positive COVID-19 case while two others have been released from isolation, according to the latest case counts and testing numbers released Tuesday by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The one new case for the county moves the cumulative number to 215 with 27 of those cases considered active. The amount of active cases is down one from Monday as a result of two previously active cases being released from isolation.

In addition, the county posted 46 negative test results, bringing the cumulative total of those up to 7,891.

To date, the state of Wisconsin has had 56,056 positive COVID-19 cases with 9,709 of those currently active and 928,845 negative test results.

Overall 4,783 have been hospitalized in the state with 961 deaths, zero of those deaths coming in Chippewa County.

