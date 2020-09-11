Chippewa County adds seven new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County added seven new COVID-19 confirmed cases while three previous cases have left isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health released on Friday.

The seven additional COVID cases combined to the three releases from isolation moves the amount of active case up four to 36 and the cumulative total over the 400-case mark to 403.

The county added 100 negative test results to move to a total of 12,847 overall with zero current hospitalizations and 18 total and no deaths in the county.

Statewide, there are 9,157 active cases with 86,250 total and 1,254,034 negative test results. Wisconsin has had 6,263 hospitalizations and 1,197 thus far as a result of COVID-19.

