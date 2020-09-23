× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 update

Chippewa County adds seven new COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County added seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 489. Seven individuals were released from isolation during the same period, so the active case number remains at 62.

In addition to the seven new cases, Chippewa County received 159 negative test results and added no new hospitalized cases, keeping the total at five.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose to 105,932 Wednesday, with 15,262 of those being active. A total of 1,360,183 negative results have been collected statewide and the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin is 1,259.

CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF